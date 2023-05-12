Rs 8 cr for sewerage, water project at Bhadrakali temple

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, May 11

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri paid obeisance at the Bhadrakali Mata temple at Bhalei in Chamba district today. He sanctioned Rs 8 crore for a water and sewerage project for Bhalei township at the temple. He said that the condition of temples in the state would be improved and arrangements for water and sewerage would be made there.

Agnihotri said that to promote religious tourism in the state, the premises of the temples were being developed under a master plan on the lines of the famous Shaktipeeths of the country.