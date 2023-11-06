Bhattiyat to have civil court, office of Jal Shakti Dept, says Speaker Pathania

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 5

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reiterated his commitment to make Bhattiyat an ideal Assembly constituency. The constituency would soon have a civil court and the office of the Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Vibhag, he said while presiding over the closing ceremony of the 31st sub-division level ‘Children’s Science Congress’ organised at Chowari yesterday.

He emphasised the need for development of talent and said the objective of ‘Children’s Science Congress’ was to develop creativity and curiosity in students towards science. Such events play an important role in generating innovative ideas.

More than 285 students from 55 schools (government and private) participated in the event. Four different activities were organised in the senior and junior categories. On the occasion, the Speaker honoured meritorious students by giving certificates.

The Speaker instructed officials of the PWD to complete the matters related to forest clearance for starting the construction work of sports stadium at Chowari. Referring to development works in the constituency, he said, the Sihunta-Lahru main road would be upgraded within next two years at a cost of Rs 52 crore.

#Chamba #Kuldeep Singh Pathania