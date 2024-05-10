‘BJP heading for another drubbing’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said that the BJP was heading for another electoral drubbing at the hands of Congress in the state. “We blanked the BJP in the four bypolls in 2021, defeated it in the Assembly polls in 2022 and then in the Shimla MC elections. The result this time is going to be no different,” said Thakur here today.

Thakur further claimed that the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections had punctured the BJP’s slogan of going beyond 400 seats. “In view of the first three phases, it appears the BJP will not touch even the 200-seat mark. On June 4, the BJP will get big a shock, something like it got in 2004 when it fought the elections on ‘India Shining’ slogan and lost,” said Thakur.

Thakur accused the saffron party of running away from the real issues of the day like unemployment, agrarian distress and inflation and trying to get votes by polarising people on the basis of religion and caste. “Unemployment is at a 45-year high in the country despite the Prime Minister promising to provide two crore jobs every year. Women aren’t secure in the country, inflation rate is high and farmers are committing suicide. Besides, the BJP government has killed the dream of youth to join the Army by bringing the Agniveer scheme,” said Thakur.

Talking about the state, Thakur said the Congress candidates were getting positive response from the people in their respective constituencies.

