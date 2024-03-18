 BJP MLAs reply to show-cause notices for contempt and breach of privilege : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • BJP MLAs reply to show-cause notices for contempt and breach of privilege

BJP MLAs reply to show-cause notices for contempt and breach of privilege

The notices were issued on the complaint of Congress MLA Ajay Solanki to Vipin Parmar, Satpal Satti, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Surender Shourie, Deep Raj, Trilok Jamwal, Inder Singh Gandhi and Lokender Kumar on March 13.

BJP MLAs reply to show-cause notices for contempt and breach of privilege

Photo for representation. File photo



PTI

Shimla, March 18

Served show-cause notices for contempt of House and breach of privilege for creating ruckus in the Vidhan Sabha on February 28, nine BJP legislators on Monday filed their replies and also presented their case before Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

The show-cause notices were issued on the complaint of Congress MLA Ajay Solanki to Vipin Parmar, a former Speaker, former BJP state president Satpal Satti, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Surender Shourie, Deep Raj, Trilok Jamwal, Inder Singh Gandhi, and Lokender Kumar on March 13 and they were asked to file the reply by March 18.

After filing the reply, Vipin Parmar said all the MLAs have given detailed replies and also individually presented their views before the speaker and are now waiting for the reply of the speaker.

The assembly was adjourned on February 28 and we received the notice of contempt and breach of privilege on March 14 and we have replied to the notices, he added.

The complaint said the speaker gave a ruling under Rule 319 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business on a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan for suspending 15 BJP MLAs.

Nine of the suspended MLAs “under a premeditated design intentionally raised slogans” and reached the well of the House violating Rule 299 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business Himachal Pradesh Assembly and made derogatory remarks against the chair, it added.

The speaker sought written comments on the matter from the nine BJP MLAs.

Causing disruption in the House and obstructing proceedings of the House calls for Contempt action against the said members under Article 194 of the Constitution read with Rules 299, 321, 323 of the rules of business, the complainant said.

The complaint also alleged flagrant violation of Conduct Rules, prescribed under 299 of The Rules and Procedures and Conduct of Business in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 1973, by the said members during the budget session on February 28.

They violated the sanctity of the House by indulging in sloganeering, intimidation, commotion and putting the personal safety of the speaker as well as of other members of Legislative Assembly at risk, the complaint said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kuldeep Singh Pathania #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

2
Punjab

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

3
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

4
Trending

Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice by his father

5
Himachal

Supreme Court refuses to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

6
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

8
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

9
India

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

10
Punjab

Cop killed as gangster attacks raiding CIA team in Mukerian

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

NDA’s seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, JD(U) 16, LJP (Ram Vilas) 5

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

2 other NDA allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upend...

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

EC had directed all state governments to transfer officers c...

On Election Commission’s instructions, West Bengal government appoints Vivek Sahay as new DGP

On Election Commission’s instructions, West Bengal government appoints Vivek Sahay as new DGP

The Election Commission had asked the state to remove the DG...

Criminal Sukhwinder who had killed constable dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Police were looking for him after Sunday’s incident

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

The order directed further probe into his alleged role in a ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Panthic gathering at Amritsar Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Protesting corona warrior consumes poison in front of police in Kharar

Protesting corona warrior consumes poison in front of police in Kharar

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

ED raids 10 locations in Delhi-NCR in fake cancer drugs case

2 found dead with stab wounds in Delhi

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Criminal Sukhwinder who had killed constable dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

PM Modi lauds performance of Punjab’s 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Sharma

Punjab Police constable shot dead in raid operation, cremated at native village

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed