Cancel licence of agents over payment delay: Apple growers

Mandi, April 29

A one-day convention of the Apple Growers’ Association, Balichowki, concluded at Thachi in Mandi district today. The convention was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Apple Growers’ Association state secretary Puran Thakur.

He said in the present times, the cost of farming is continuously increasing and farmers are not getting fair prices for their produce. Besides, farmers always experience a delay in payments by commission agents. Due to this, farming is becoming an unprofitable business venture, he said.

“Today, due to the wrong policies of the Central and state governments, apple growers are facing losses. The Central Government made a massive cut in budgetary allocation for agriculture sector. Adding to the growers’ woes, the import duty on apples had also been reduced to 40 per cent. Due to this, the rates of cold storage stock of apples has been hit. Imported apples are being sold at a large scale in India, which has further increased the crisis for apple growers,” he said.

“The government is continuously reducing subsidies on various pesticides and owing to this, the growers are facing issues in getting them,” he added. The convention was also addressed by association state committee member Mahender Rana and state vice-president Narayan Chauhan.

They said, “The apple growers will have to organise and intensify their struggle for their rights. Through this connection, the Apple Growers’ Association will mark its presence in every village and a committee will be formed. On May 15, a memorandum will be submitted to the SDM in Balichowki to fix subsidies on pesticides and fertilizers in the horticulture department. The SDM will also be requested to cancel the licence of the fruit commission agents who have yet not cleared the payment of apple growers in the region.”

The association also demanded that adequate compensation should be given to the apple growers whose crop got damaged due to hailstorm in the area.

They said it was decided in the convention that the apple growers’ unions will extend support to only that party in the Lok Sabha election which promises to increase apple import duty to 100% and include the issue in its manifesto.

