CM visits donation camp in Shimla

Shimla, March 26
The Himachal Pradesh unit of NSUI here today organised a blood donation camp at the Ridge on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Around 60 units of blood were collected during the camp.
The CM was also present at the camp and expressed gratitude to the youngsters who donated blood on the occasion. He also praised the students of NSUI for organising the camp, regarding it as an inspiration to society. NSUI state president Chhatar Thakur said students and youth workers wished for a long life and good health for Sukhu.
