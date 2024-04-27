Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

Amritsar, April 26
The kingpin of a vehicle theft gang has been arrested in connection with a nine-month-old carjacking case, the city police said today. A motorcycle was recovered from accused identified as Nihal Singh of Thatharke village in Dera Baba Nanak.
The police said two of his accomplices – Anmol Singh alias Maula and Amrit Singh of same village – have already been arrested in December.
Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Nihal Singh and two of his accomplices had looted a car of hardware trader Nitin Gupta from Mahal village in July 2023.
Virk said Nihal Singh had four criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery against him.
