Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

The kingpin of a vehicle theft gang has been arrested in connection with a nine-month-old carjacking case, the city police said today. A motorcycle was recovered from accused identified as Nihal Singh of Thatharke village in Dera Baba Nanak.

The police said two of his accomplices – Anmol Singh alias Maula and Amrit Singh of same village – have already been arrested in December.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Nihal Singh and two of his accomplices had looted a car of hardware trader Nitin Gupta from Mahal village in July 2023.

Virk said Nihal Singh had four criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery against him.

