Officials take stock of strong room

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

Assistant Returning Officer Surinder Singh and ACP South Maninderpal Singh today inspected a strong room of Amritsar South Constituency at Sarup Rani Government College, and expressed satisfaction on arrangements.

Surinder Singh, also Additional Commissioner of Amritsar Municipal Corporation, gave clear instructions to the staff appointed at the strong room that there should not be any difficulty in conducting the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in a proper manner and all facilities should be provided to the polling parties coming from outside.

The ACP gave an assurance that election related works would be carried out peacefully.

