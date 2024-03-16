Couple found dead in Kasauli village

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 15

A couple was found dead at Jamli village of Kasauli . A team of policemen from Kasauli police station reached the spot, where they found Uttrakhand resident Tara Singh(50) and his wife Vinita(20) dead. SP Solan informed that a case of murder had been registered and further probe is underway.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kasauli #Solan