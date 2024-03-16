Couple found dead in Kasauli village

Solan, March 15
A couple was found dead at Jamli village of Kasauli . A team of policemen from Kasauli police station reached the spot, where they found Uttrakhand resident Tara Singh(50) and his wife Vinita(20) dead. SP Solan informed that a case of murder had been registered and further probe is underway.
