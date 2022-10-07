Cultural evening resumes at Kullu Dasehra

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, October 6

Cultural evenings at the open air auditorium, Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra, during the International Kullu Dasehra festival restarted after two years due to Covid here yesterday.

Governor RV Arlekar inaugurated the week-long International Folk Dance Festival by performing a puja and lighting a lamp at the kala kendra this evening. The cultural evening will be held for seven days in which star performers will enthral the audience.

Chairman of the Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee and Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur honoured the Governor according to the Kullvi tradition.

The theme of the first cultural evening was “Sufi Night” and the Ruhani sisters enthralled the spectators with their Sufi songs. The cultural troupe from Bhutan presented a glimpse of their culture. They depicted Lord Shiva-Parvati glory with their presentation. They also showed Lord Ganesha worshipping his parents. They also performed a lamp dance and described the various incarnations of Lord Vishnu in another presentation

Kumar Sahil also left the audience spellbound with his performance. The skeleton dance was also the centre of attraction. The artistes of Gogi Band also entertained the people with their performances. Earlier, Mangal, Deewani, Surajmani party won accolades for their presentation. Sagar, Dinesh, Pratap, Sushant, Sukhdas, Bhupender Singh, Usha, Tule Ram, Sunil, Lata (Mandi), Vinod Kumar (Shimla) and Ramesh also earned applause for their performances. The kala kendra was jampacked and the viewers remained glued to their seats till the programme concluded at 10 pm. The spectators danced and rejoiced the performances of various artistes.

#Kullu #Kullu Dasehra