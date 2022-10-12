'Har Ghar Nal' boon to every home: Dhumal

Hamirpur, October 11
The “Har Ghar Nal” scheme will provide regular water to every home in the state.
This was stated by Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister, while inaugurating various development works of the Jal Shakti Vibhag at Sujanpur today.
He said the scheme would realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide drinking water to every house.
Dhumal said the country was safe in the hands of Modi and it was now the duty of every voter to vote for the BJP to ensure its victory. He said the Centre and state had started a number of welfare schemes for the poor and needy.
Now, it was the duty of workers to take these policies to people and garner their support in the elections. Dhumal said in the BJP regime, development works of over Rs 500 crore were executed in the constituency.
