Investiture held at Kasauli’s St Mary’s school

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 3

The investiture ceremony of St Mary’s Convent School, Kasauli, was held today to assign duties and responsibilities to the newly elected student council representatives.

The school band and staff secretaries Reena and Varnika escorted principal Sister Tesvin SD and vice-principal Sister Roswin.

A total of 22 members have been elected along with the head boy and head girl, two house captains from each house and various club members. The newly elected head boy Aman Sharma and head girl Prachi Sharma, along with the members of the school council, were honoured with the badges and sashes.

They also pledged to bestow their duties to the best of their abilities. The student council took the oath to hold the school motto ‘For God and Country’ in high esteem. The members of the school council were felicitated by Rita Sharma.

#Kasauli #Solan