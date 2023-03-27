Manali-Leh highway opened for military vehicles, says SP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 26

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma on Saturday said after the restoration of traffic on the Manali-Leh highway for traffic by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), queries by tourists as well as local residents of Leh have increased about the opening of this highway to civilian traffic.

Yesterday, the BRO had restored this highway to traffic via the Baralacha pass and declared its official opening for the movement of military vehicles from the Manali side to Leh. However, BRO officials said the movement of civilian traffic would be allowed on this highway by the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti and the administration of Union territory of Ladakh after conducting a joint inspection of the highway.

SP Manav Verma said due to inclement weather and snowfall in this region, the highway was not fit for the movement of civilian traffic. It would take weeks to open it for civilians. Public safety was the first priority for the police. The district administration has restricted the movement of vehicles towards Leh from Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti.