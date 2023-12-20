MLAs express concern over unsafe schools in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 19

The members of the Vidhan Sabha, including Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, today expressed concern over students studying in unsafe buildings of various schools in Mandi district. The issue came up during the Question Hour.

In response to a question of Vinod Kumar, BJP MLA from Nachan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur informed the House that during the monsoon this year, 1,057 buildings of schools and colleges were totally or partially damaged in the state, causing a loss of over Rs 69.27 crore. The total loss to school buildings in the Nachan Assembly constituency was about Rs 72 lakh, he said.

Vinod said that some schools in his constituency had been rendered unsafe but the government had allocated no money for their repair. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that many schools in his Seraj Assembly constituency had suffered partial damage. “The lives of students studying in these partially-damaged school buildings are at risk,” he added. The Education Minister assured the House that the damaged school buildings would be repaired as early as possible.

To a question of Dehra Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh, the government said that 10 cases of violation of Town and Country Planning (TCP) rules were reported in the Dehra Municipal Council area.

