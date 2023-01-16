Policy to save crops from stray animals on cards

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 15

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar said the government would soon frame a policy to protect crops from stray and wild animals.

The minister made the comments while addressing his first public meeting at Jawali Assembly segment, from where he was elected. “A new animal tagging system for domestic animals will be introduced to identify the owners. Heavy penalties will be imposed on people who abandon their livestock,” Kumar said.

To boost farming, he said experts had been directed to conduct soil tests and, guide farmers to cultivate crops as per the quality of soil of the farm. Expressing concern over lack of interest among youth toward farming activities, the minister said, “It is a major challenge. Motivating youth for adopting progressive agriculture and dairy farming, along with their principal occupation, will be a priority,” he said. He directed officials of various departments to be more transparent in their functioning.