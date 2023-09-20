 Shimla hotel, tourism stakeholders plead for rollback of new tax on tourist vehicles : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Shimla hotel, tourism stakeholders plead for rollback of new tax on tourist vehicles

Shimla hotel, tourism stakeholders plead for rollback of new tax on tourist vehicles

Luxury buses coming from outside the state would have to pay Rs 5,000 per day, Rs 25,000 per week or Rs 75,000 per month

Shimla hotel, tourism stakeholders plead for rollback of new tax on tourist vehicles

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Shimla, September 20

Hoteliers and tourism stakeholders on Wednesday urged the Himachal government to roll back its decision to impose a new tax on tourist vehicles registered outside the state, pleading that the levy will crush the industry which is already under stress due to natural calamities in past months.  

"The new tax imposed by the transport department on tourist buses and tempo travellers will ruin the hotel and tourism industry and cause huge losses to stakeholders”, said Mohinder Seth, president of the Association.

He requested the government to withdraw the tax for the survival of tourism and allied industries.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on September 6 announced that luxury buses registered in other states running in Himachal Pradesh without permission (without paying tax) would be charged Rs 5,000 per day from September 1.

However, the buses running in the industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala- Nalagarh would be exempted for one month, Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of transport department, had maintained.

There are 200-250 such buses and this initiative is aimed at generating additional revenue of estimated Rs 10 crore, he had added.

Luxury buses coming from outside the state would have to pay Rs 5,000 per day, Rs 25,000 per week or Rs 75,000 per month or Rs 9 lakh per annum for plying buses in the state.

A large number of groups from Gujarat, Bengal and Maharashtra travel to Himachal by tourist buses and tempo travelers and imposition of new tax on tourist vehicles has badly hit the business of tour operators, who are boycotting Himachal, Seth said.

The tour operators of Gujarat have already stopped bringing their groups to Himachal and after imposition of the new tax, the tour operators from other states are also showing reluctance to bring tourists to Himachal and deleting the state from their itinerary, Seth said.

He added that large groups of tourists from West Bengal visit Himachal during Durga Puja holidays but now they are cancelling their bookings, increasing the tension of hoteliers.

The impact of boycotts and cancellations will not only harm the business of hoteliers but the government would also lose revenue from GST and other taxes and the hopes of the tourism industry to get good business in coming days, have been dashed.

As per the officials of the tourism department, Himachal lost about Rs 2000 crore during the months of July and August as heavy rains wreaked havoc, damaging road infrastructure -the lifelines of hill state.

The tourism sector contributes 7 per cent (over Rs 14,000 crore) to the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) and provides around 14.42 per cent direct and indirect employment.  

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

2
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

3
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

4
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

5
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

6
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

7
Punjab

Matter serious, will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

8
World

Canada updates travel advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

9
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

10
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious in travelling to Canada

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Special Judge also acquits  two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

A five-judge Constitution Bench had in PV Narasimha Rao’s ca...


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Beant Singh assassination case: Chandigarh court grants bail to another convict Shamsher Singh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Delhi High Court quashes cheating case, asks parties to distribute uniform socks worth Rs 48,000 among police officials

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35-lakh cash, secure Rs 7.24-lakh in frozen bank accounts

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35 lakh in cash

Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar