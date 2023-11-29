Speaker disburses Rs 2 cr relief to disaster-hit families in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 28

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today disbursed a relief of Rs 2.10 crore under the rehabilitation programme to the families affected by heavy rain, landslides and flashfloods in Chamba district during the monsoon season.

The Speaker disbursed the relief amount while presiding over a rehabilitation programme of the Chief Minister Sukh Ashraya Yojana and the Disaster Risk Reduction Workshop at the historic Chowgan here. MLA Neeraj Nayar was also present on the occasion

Pathania released the first installment of Rs 3 lakh each to 70 families of the district whose houses were completely damaged.

Besides, he issued eligibility certificates to 123 children under the ambitious Sukh Ashraya scheme of the government. As many as 599 eligible children from different parts of the district had been selected under the scheme.

Pathania also provided tablets to 10 meritorious students of Class X and XII of the district under the Srinivas Ramanujan Digital Student Scheme. Under the scheme, tablets would be provided to 449 meritorious students of the district.

He handed over the indicative keys of the houses to 10 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and gave approval letters to 10 beneficiaries.

The Speaker said due to heavy rains this year, the state had suffered huge losses, for which the government had prepared a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore for the convenience of the people by making changes in the relief manual.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan gave detailed information about the work done by the district administration during the natural disaster.

#Chamba #Kuldeep Singh Pathania #Monsoon