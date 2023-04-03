Tourist dies of electrocution

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, April 2

A tourist from England died due to electrocution after coming into contact with electric wires while taking a selfie at Vaikunth Nagar in Banikhet town near here today.

According to Deputy Commissioner DC Rana, the deceased was identified as 70-year-old Brown Ivan Devis of England.

The body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further necessary action is being taken in the case.

