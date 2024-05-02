Two-day education fair to be held in Dharamsala from May 11

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 1

An event for students awaiting their Class XII results, those currently enrolled in colleges and for those seeking admissions in international colleges will be held on May 11 and 12 at Narwana near Dharamsala. According to the organisers, the fair would offer aspirants the unique opportunity of interacting with university representatives, gathering information and making informed decisions.

Christened as the ‘Indo International Education Fair’, the event is expected to bring together representatives from Indian and international universities, creating a platform for students to explore a wide range of educational opportunities under one roof.

Dinesh Sharma, managing director of NewUs, the organisation conducting the event, said, “We are excited to host this event that aims to bridge the gap between students and educational institutions, both in India and abroad. With 25 foreign universities, 10 Indian universities and 5 colleges participating, students will have access to a diverse array of options.”

In addition to university representatives, representatives of nationalised banks would provide students with information on education loans for pursuing academic courses in both Indian and foreign universities. This initiative aims to facilitate the financial aspect of pursuing higher education, ensuring that students have access to the necessary resources to fulfil their academic aspirations.

