Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorm and hailstorm lashes several parts of Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Shimla, May 10

Widespread rains accompanied by thunderstorm and hailstorm lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh as the local weather station has issued an “orange” warning for Saturday.

Shimla and adjoining areas were lashed by a thunderstorm, accompanied by intermittent rains and the sky remained heavily overcast.

The weather office has issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday and predicted a wet spell for the next three days.

Bijahi recorded the highest rainfall of 45 mm, followed by Gohar 36 mm, Slapper 10.7 mm, Shillaroo 9 mm, Manali and Baijnath 5 mm each and Kothi 4 mm.

The maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches and Una was hottest at 38.2 degrees, followed by Neri 37.9, Bilaspur 36.5, Berthin 34.8 and Nahan and Sundernagar 33.2 degrees.

