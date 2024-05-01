Work hard, focus on studies: Topper’s message to students

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 30

Shaivya, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Jasoor, in Kangra district topped the commerce stream in the HP School Education Board’s Class XII exams. After the declaration of the result by the board, pride and joy swept Shaivya’s family and her school. A resident of Pargana Panchayat of Nurpur, she has always been a hardworking and focussed student, said her teachers.

Her father Swapan Kumar works in a private firm and her mother is a homemaker. Shaivya, who scored 98 per cent with 490 out of 500 marks, proved that belonging to a rural area could never be a hindrance to realising one’s dreams.

Crediting her success to the invaluable support and guidance of her parents and teachers, she said her dream was to become a chartered accountant (CA), for which she would now take admission in BCom Honours. In a message to the youth, she said: “To achieve goals you should work hard and prioritise academics.”

