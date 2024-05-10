 28,200 mobiles suspected of being used in cyber fraud blocked : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 28,200 mobiles suspected of being used in cyber fraud blocked

28,200 mobiles suspected of being used in cyber fraud blocked

Department of Telecom has ordered immediate re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets

28,200 mobiles suspected of being used in cyber fraud blocked

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 10

Attempting to stop ever-growing cases of cyber fraud in which citizens are losing hard-earned money, the Department of Telecom on Friday said directions have been issued to block 28,200 mobile handsets and immediate re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets has been ordered.

Failing re-verification of identity, the SIM card will be disconnected.

Mobile handsets are blocked on the basis of their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number that is unique to each handset.

Telecom service providers have been asked to ensure a pan-India block on these 28,200 mobile handsets and to carryout immediate re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets, the DoT said adding that these SIM cards would be disconnected if re-verification failed.

An analysis was carried out by Ministry of Home Affairs and State Police forces that identified these 28,200 mobile handsets were misused in cybercrimes. The DoT further analysed and found that a staggering 20 lakh numbers were used with these mobile handsets.

This is not the first such instance of the DoT stepping in.

The Lok Sabha was informed on February 6 this year that the government had blocked 3,20,000 SIM cards and 49,000 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers reported by the police.

A total of 13 lakh cases of financial cyber fraud were reported in 2023, according to a Lok Sabha reply on February 6.

The ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ had been set up under the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs to report financial fraud.

A 2023 report by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre revealed that digital financial frauds accounted for a staggering Rs 1.25 lakh crore over the last three years. According to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), in 2023, at least Rs 10,319 crore was reported to be lost by victims of digital financial fraud.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica

2
Delhi

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

3
Sports

World wrestling body suspends Bajrang Punia; SAI approves his training stint abroad but wrestler cancels trip

4
Business

Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for temporary release to file Lok Sabha nominations

6
India

Elected members of municipality can't be removed at whims and fancies of civil servants or politicians: Supreme Court

7
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

8
India

Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet

9
Chandigarh

2 dead, 4 hurt as car driver goes on rampage in Kharar

10
Punjab

CBI deems investigation unfeasible in decades-old ‘encounter killings’

Don't Miss

View All
IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

SC had, earlier, said it didn’t want Kejriwal to discharge h...

Pakistan, Russian connections detected in Ahmedabad school bomb threat case

Pakistan, Russian connections detected in Ahmedabad school bomb threat case

The threatening emails received a day before the May 7 Lok S...

India should respect Pak as it has atom bomb, says Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar

BJP's Lok Sabha campaign 'faltering', dredging up old videos: Aiyar on Pakiatan's 'atom bomb' comments

In the video, Aiyar is saying that India should give respect...

Karnataka sex scandal: Twist in case as woman claims was forced to file false case

Karnataka sex scandal: Twist in case as woman claims was forced to file false case

Victims threatened with prostitution by SIT, claims Kumarasw...

28,200 mobiles suspected of being used in cyber fraud blocked

28,200 mobiles suspected of being used in cyber fraud blocked

Department of Telecom has ordered immediate re-verification ...


Cities

View All

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

SGPC member, SAD leaders join AAP in CM’s presence

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Manish Tewari

Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Samajwadi Party to back Congress candidate Manish Tewari in Chandigarh

Independent candidates always lost their security deposits in Chandigarh

Congress strives to bring prosperity to Punjab: Vijay Inder Singla

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

BJP protests against Pitroda’s remark, seeks Congress’s apology

AAP takes out bike rally in East Delhi

SC orders stay on tree felling in ridge near Delhi University

Congress devises strategic plan to mobilise young voters

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

Lok Sabha poll: Five file nominations on Day 3

Bhagwant Mann holds mega roadshow in support of Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jagraon

Ravneet Singh Bittu to file papers today, Ranjit Dhillon on May 13

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Police DAV Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

Residents demand release of funds for house construction