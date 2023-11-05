 Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

Under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services

Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi sprinkling water on a road near Anand Vihar in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan



PTI

New Delhi, November 5

The Centre on Sunday ordered a ban on construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the capital as an air quality crisis gripped the region.

These measures constitute the final stage, Stage IV, of the Centre’s air pollution control plan, which is activated at least three days before the Air Quality Index surpasses the 450 mark in the capital.

However, proactive implementation could not happen this time.

The CAQM, a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, asked Delhi and NCR states to implement all emergency measures, which also include work-from-home directives for 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices.

Under the final stage (Stage IV) of the Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services.

All medium and heavy goods vehicles not engaged in essential services are also banned in the capital, according to the latest Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) order.

On Thursday, the pollution control body ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and specific categories of polluting vehicles.

The Delhi government has also announced the closure of all primary schools for two days in an effort to safeguard young children from health-threatening pollution.

The city’s air quality index worsened from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 463 at 3 pm on Sunday, due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and a spike in stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring states.

The air crisis is not confined to Delhi alone; several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have also reported hazardous air quality.

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

2
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to tie knot with Lin Laishram

3
Haryana

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

4
India

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

5
Chandigarh

Arijit's concert a big draw

6
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

7
Comment GOOD SPORT

Choking on cricket field

8
Delhi

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

9
Entertainment

Matthew Perry's funeral draws 'Friends' stars and tears, actor laid to rest near ‘Friends’ studio in Los Angeles

10
World

Israeli strike on refugee camp kills 38, says Hamas-run government; Arab world, US split on ceasefire

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

Under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, ele...

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day

Birthday boy Kohli’s historic century sets difficult 327-run chase for South Africa

ICC World Cup: Jadeja on a roll, takes his fourth wicket; South Africa seven down

Virat Kohli’s historic century sets difficult 327-run chase ...

On 35th birthday, Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar with 49th ODI hundred

On 35th birthday, ‘grateful’ Virat Kohli says it is ‘stuff of dreams’ to level-up with Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli had to drop the anchor while others batted around him ...

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

Ranbir Kapoor surprises Chandigarh fans as he joins Arijit Singh on stage, sings 'Channa Mereya'

Bid to scuttle protest, say students

No permit, UT seizes 1,795 liquor bottles from vends

Two more members of extortion gang nabbed

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 20,000 cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

1 killed as DTC bus rams into car, 2-wheelers

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

12 quintals of firecrackers seized from house in Balachaur, 1 held

Overflowing sewer irks Ram Nagar residents

Four women, accomplice arrested for stealing cloth

Bring maximum investments, biz community urged

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana’s air quality index turns ‘very poor’ at 306

ASI suspended for sexually harassing woman constable

Ex-councillor attacked

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

'Hurt' by leader's remark, BJP rural segment chief quits