Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said ‘dense to very dense fog’ is likely to continue at many parts over North-West India during the next two days and gradually decrease thereafter while light isolated rainfall is likely over some parts in the North-West and Central India on Saturday.

Hisar colder than Shimla during day Hisar recorded maximum temperature of 14.5°C on Friday. It was 6°C below normal. Even Shimla recorded a higher maximum temperature of 15.2°C on Friday. Train schedule hit Amid dense fog, scores of trains ran behind schedule on Friday in Punjab and Haryana, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The weather agency further said the minimum temperatures were in the range of 7-11°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. The weather office has predicted that cold wave conditions would prevail from December 29-31. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9°C, Ludhiana 9°C and Patiala 9.5°C. Pathankot recorded a low of 8.8°C and Faridkot 8.6°C. In Haryana, the mercury settled at a low of 9.8°C in Ambala and at 8.2°C in Hisar.

Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4°C, Rohtak 9.6°C and Sirsa 9.8°C.

Delhi’s Palam station recorded 150m and Safdarjung 200m visibility, according to IMD. Flight and train schedules were also affected, with many flights experiencing delays and some facing cancellations.

Over 60 international and domestic flights arrival and departure faced delays, owing to low visibility.

The India Meteorological Department said, “Fog conditions improved over the Indira Gandhi International Airport and dense fog was observed only temporarily for two very short periods.”

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated on Friday as the daily AQI average reached the ‘very poor’ category at 382 against yesterday’s 358. (With agency inputs)