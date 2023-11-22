Chinese Premier to attend virtual G20 leaders' summit

New Delhi, November 21
The G20 virtual summitto be held on Wednesday will provide an opportunity to discuss the implementation of the ‘Delhi Declaration’, enhance cooperation on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at a press conference here today.
PM Narendra Modi would host the virtual summit of G20 leaders that he had announced during the in-person summit hosted in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
China on Tuesday said Premier Li Qiang would attend the virtual summit at India’s invitation and hoped the meeting would address global challenges through cooperation and make positive contributions to economic recovery.
Kant also hinted at a discussion on the Israel-Hamas conflict by stating that since the unanimous adoption of the Delhi Declaration, the world had witnessed a succession of events and several new challenges had emerged. /PTI
