Congress fields Kanhaiya from North East Delhi

Tribune News Service

New delhi, April 14

The Congress on Sunday announced the Lok Sabha candidates for three seats in Delhi. Kanhaiya Kumar will contest elections from North East Delhi against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari.

The former JNUSU president, 37, will be contesting his second LS election. In 2019, he contested as a CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai, where he lost to Union minister Giriraj Singh.

