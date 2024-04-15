Congress fields Kanhaiya from North East Delhi

New delhi, April 14
The Congress on Sunday announced the Lok Sabha candidates for three seats in Delhi. Kanhaiya Kumar will contest elections from North East Delhi against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari.
The former JNUSU president, 37, will be contesting his second LS election. In 2019, he contested as a CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai, where he lost to Union minister Giriraj Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped