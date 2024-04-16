Congress’s campaign video highlights Rahul’s yatras

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 15

Rahul Gandhi’s photographs used for campaigning always show him with ordinary people around him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, loves stand-alone pictures. Fifty three pictures of Narendra Modi feature in the BJP manifesto.

This was stated by Congress social media and digital platform chief Supriya Shrinate here today after releasing a campaign video consisting of footage from the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by former party president Rahul Gandhi.

The two yatras have turned out to be the inspiration for various steps taken by the Congress party in view of the Lok Sabha elections, including the election manifesto.

“Who do you suggest we make our face for fighting the elections?” Shrinate snapped at a reporter who cited the video’s focus on Rahul Gandhi while ignoring Kharge and asked whether the former Congress chief was going to be the party’s face in the elections.

“Please go ahead if you have any suggestions,” Shrinate, who was evidently peeved by the question, said. “From one corner of the country to another corner – from Kanyakumari to Kashmir – total 4500 km distance was covered by Rahul Gandhi on foot”, Shrinate said. She added that whatever Rahul Gandhi was told by the members of the public during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has formed the basis of our Nyaypatra (Congress manifesto).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi