Denied Dubai trip on b'day, wife punches man to death

PTI

Pune, November 25

A 38-year-old man died in Pune city of Maharashtra after his wife allegedly punched him in the face as she was apparently upset with him for not taking her to Dubai to celebrate her birthday, the police said.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in Wanwadi area, they said. The deceased, Nikhil Khanna, was a real estate developer, according to the police. "During the investigation, it came to light that the man's 36-year-old wife, Renuka, had her birthday on September 18. She wanted to celebrate it in Dubai, but her husband did not fulfil her demand,” an official of Wanwadi police station said.

"Besides, the couple also had their wedding anniversary on November 5 and she was expecting some good gift from her husband. She was also upset as she wanted to go to Delhi for her relative's birthday, but there was no favourable response from her husband," he said.

The couple had a heated argument on Friday over these issues.

#Dubai #Maharashtra