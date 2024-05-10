Doctor found dead in south Delhi house; robbery suspected

New Delhi, May 10
A 63-year-old general physician was found dead with his hands tied in his house in Jangpura Extension here on Friday evening, police said.
Police suspect it to be a case of robbery as the house was ransacked, an officer said.
A PCR call was received at about 6.50 pm. Local police which responded to the call found Dr Chander Paul, the victim, in the kitchen of his house.
"His hands were tied and it was suspected that he was smothered to death."
At the time of the incident, he was alone at home. His wife Dr Neela Paul is also a doctor in a Delhi government hospital, the officer said.
"There are also signs of robbery as rooms have been ransacked. Prima facie, it appears that the accused persons robbed the house and brought fatality to Dr Paul," another police officer said.
