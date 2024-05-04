 ED arrests Uttarakhand man, seizes Bitcoins worth Rs 130 crore in US requested probe : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ED arrests Uttarakhand man, seizes Bitcoins worth Rs 130 crore in US requested probe

ED arrests Uttarakhand man, seizes Bitcoins worth Rs 130 crore in US requested probe

Agency claimed the group received ‘drug trafficking proceeds’ through sale on dark web markets and then laundered it through cryptocurrency transactions

ED arrests Uttarakhand man, seizes Bitcoins worth Rs 130 crore in US requested probe

The central probe agency said the accused agreed to 'surrender' the proceeds earned through the sale of illegal drugs through the dark web. Representative image/Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, May 4

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized cryptocurrency worth more than Rs 130 crore and arrested a Uttarakhand-based man as part of a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering probe initiated on the request of US authorities.

Parvinder Singh was taken into custody on April 27 from Haldwani in the state's Nainital district following a search of his premises.

In a statement, the central probe agency said that the accused agreed to “surrender” the proceeds earned through the sale of illegal drugs through the dark web. Most of the sales were made in European countries, it added.

Investigation was initiated on the basis of a mutual legal assistance request received from US authorities invoking the “unique” section 2(ra) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, it said.

The section pertains to offence of cross-border implications, with the schedule offences corresponding to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

Parvinder Singh and his brother Banmeet Singh along with some others were operating an international drug trafficking group called “Singh DTO”, it alleged.

DTO, the agency said, stands for “drug trafficking organisation”.

They used vendor marketing sites on the dark web, numerous free advertisements on clear web and a network of narcotics and controlled-substance distributors to sell drugs in the US and the UK and other European countries, the ED said.

The “Singh organisation”, it claimed, received “drug trafficking proceeds” through sale on dark web markets and then laundered those proceeds through cryptocurrency transactions.

Bitcoins (a form of cryptocurrency) with an equivalent value of Rs 130.48 crore as on date were seized during the course of the search operation, the agency said.

The brothers, according to the ED, used a moniker “Liston” on dark web markets like “Silk Road 1”, “Alpha Bay” and “Hansa”.

“As per the information, they received Bitcoins associated with the 'Liston' moniker which were nothing but the proceeds of crime through illegal sale of drugs in various countries,” it said.

US authorities have already seized the Bitcoins valued at thousands of crores of rupees, the agency added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

2
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

3
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

4
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

5
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

6
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

7
Comment

Middle class facing a massive squeeze

8
World

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

9
Himachal

President Droupadi Murmu on Himachal Pradesh visit from May 4 to 8

10
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

'Sex scandal' row: Karnataka SIT issues lookout notice against JD(S) leader H D Revanna

'Sex scandal' row: Karnataka SIT issues lookout notice against JD(S) leader H D Revanna

H D Revanna is facing sexual abuse allegations along with so...

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

The BJP leadership is ‘worried to some extent’, say sources;...

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing?

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

Karan Brar belongs to Kotkapura and his father Mandeep Singh...

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Nijjar?

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Incident occurred at university's Law Gate in wee hours of S...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on removal of protestors from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested by Chandigarh police with 774 grams of heroin

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Delhi Police, NSG conduct mock drills at IGI Airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, school

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Delhi High Court grants 3 more months to trial court to conclude Haryana judicial paper leak case

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib