 India-Maldives row—tourism, politics and geopolitics : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India-Maldives row—tourism, politics and geopolitics

India-Maldives row—tourism, politics and geopolitics

The China angle: Located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and the Maldives are of great strategic importance

India-Maldives row—tourism, politics and geopolitics

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, January 8   

A couple of days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted photos of his sojourn in Lakshadweep, snorkeling, taking a walk and enjoying peaceful moments on the beautiful, pristine, sun-kissed beach of the island located in the Arabian Sea.

“For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list…

“… I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people,” he wrote on social media.  

The PM’s visit was also seen as a reach-out to the Muslim-dominated islands that have also been the centre of a couple of controversies since the appointment of Praful Khodabhai Patel as the Administrator. 

Some of the decisions by Patel (who is said to be close to PM Modi) have been perceived as “authoritarian and affecting fundamental rights of the inhabitants of Lakshadweep”. Locals, in fact, allege draft regulations brought by Patel are “anti-people and affront to cultural and religious beliefs of the natives”.

PM’s visit to Lakshadweep   

What followed the PM's visit to Lakshadweep, an Indian territory, was most unprecedented.

Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, a minister in the government of recently-appointed President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, claimed that India was trying to shift focus from the Maldives by promoting Lakshadweep as another tourist spot. 

And not just that, his colleagues Maryam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef also made some very disrespectful and undignified remarks about PM Modi, resulting in a massive furore and backlash in India.

On Monday, Maldivian envoy to India Ibrahim Shaheeb was summoned to the external affairs ministry and conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against PM Modi by the Maldivian ministers, according to reports.

Experts say the Maldives government may have distanced itself from the derogatory remarks by suspending the three junior ministers but diplomatic lines have been drawn, which will be erased only if Maldives is seen making special efforts.    

Erupting a day before Muizzu's first trip to China, the backlash led to travel companies like EaseMyTrip suspending flight and hotel bookings for the Maldives and many Indian celebrities and actors joining the call to boycott the island nation. 

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed, who had urged Muizzu to distance the government from the disparaging comments, said India was “instrumental” in Maldives' security and prosperity.

Muizza and shift in policy

Muizzu, who took over as the president of the Indian Ocean nation last November, is considered “leaning towards China”.

China is backing Muizza, it is clear, observers say.

Muizza is the first Maldivian President to choose to visit China before India after being elected, according to reports. “His election pledge included removing the small Indian military personnel contingent in the country and altering the country’s ‘India-first’ policy," they add.

Muizza is on the visit to China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a statement by China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

India is watching the “shift” carefully, say officials given the strategic importance of the region in which China, too, is trying to exert supremacy. Reports suggest that the Maldives owes China about $1.3 billion and the actions of Muizzu (“creating a visible distance between Male and New Delhi”) is guided by many similar factors.

“His visit to China before India is a clear signal given that most of his predecessors visited India first after being elected,” they add.

Lakshadweep

A picture is worth a thousand words, it is said, and photos of PM Modi who otherwise does not believe in taking a day off, enjoying Lakshadweep’s pristine beaches, clear blue waters and snorkeling is something that goes beyond the endeavour to promote the small Indian UT as a tourism destination.

They certainly made the impact, hurting Maldives where it hurts most.

Indians make a sizeable population of the tourists who visit Maldives. 

Whether Lakshadweep, India’s smallest UT is an archipelago with 36 islands and a total area of 32 sq km, can be the answer remains to be seen but a step has been taken. 

All Islands are 220 to 440 km away from Kochi in Kerala and sources say the government's aim to make it a tourist destination is on track.

How that works out also remains to be seen as entry to Lakshadweep islands is restricted and one needs an entry permit issued by Lakshadweep Administration to visit these islands.

The Lakshadweep administration has prohibited the entry of both locals and outsiders into 17 islands due to national security and public safety concerns. 

The decision has been taken to prevent terrorist or smuggling activities on the uninhabited islands which have temporary structures as houses of labourers who harvest coconut, according to reports. 

In order to safeguard India's vital shipping lanes to the Middle East and the growing relevance of the islands in security considerations, an Indian Navy base is also commissioned on Kavaratti.

The archipelago is essential to India’s Indo-Pacific strategy.  

Local politics

Meanwhile, the Lakshadweep administration has been drawing flak from locals and environmentalists for some recent reforms and proposals. They include the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation that allows construction activities in ecologically rich and sensitive areas, as per reports.

There has also been outrage over ‘development’ plans, including inviting tenders for the construction of over 370 beach and water villas in three islands in the UT, they add.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

2
World

Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers after India strongly raises issue of derogatory remarks against PM Modi

3
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

4
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

5
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks governor for giving assent to 3 bills passed by state assembly in November

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

8
World

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term as her Awami League wins two-thirds majority in polls

9
Bathinda

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

10
India

3 criminal laws framed with spirit of ‘citizen first, dignity first and justice first’: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Supreme Court quashes Gujarat's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts involved in rape of Bilkis Bano, murder of her family

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

The Bench directs the 11 convicts to surrender and go back t...

Maldivian envoy summoned amid India-Maldives diplomatic row

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

The Indian High Commissioner meets Ali Naseer Mohamed, the A...

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid India-Maldives row

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...

India-Maldives row—tourism, politics and geopolitics

India-Maldives row—tourism, politics and geopolitics

The China angle: Located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Passenger footfall reached all-time high at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in November 2023

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh: CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule at Mohali airport

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy ‘scam’

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy ‘scam’

AAP leaders file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

20 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city wakes up to cold morning with min temp at 5.3 degrees Celsius

Man caught on camera trying to strangle woman in Delhi’s Dwarka; decamps with her bag, mobile phone

Winter vacation for primary classes extended till Jan 12

Major setback for Improvement Trust

Major setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Health Dept issues advisory amid cold wave

Kin tightlipped over probe into DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Employees march towards Punjab minister’s residence

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated