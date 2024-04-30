Modi wants to end quota: Rahul

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 29

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that with schemes like “Agnipath” and pushing for privatisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to finish the system of reservation.

Addressing a rally at Patan in Gujarat today, he said Modi’s policies were aimed at benefiting only the rich and super rich. Twenty-two (22) persons owned as much wealth as 70 crore Indians, Rahul said. “Just one per cent of the population was controlling 40 per cent of the country’s wealth,” he added.

Rahul said unemployment and rising prices were the main issues and yet these were not discussed and debated anywhere in the media which was completely dominated by the people from upper castes. The first job of the Congress government would be to carry out caste census and financial survey to find out who was controlling how much wealth and resources. This would be the basis for further development and progress in the country, he said.

Rahul said the ongoing elections would decide whether democracy and Constitution were going to survive in India or not. Stating that everything the people of this country had got has its foundation in the Constitution, Rahul said the Congress along with the INDIA bloc would protect the Constitution and democracy at all costs.

Accusing the BJP of having prejudice against marginalised people, he said President Droupadi Murmu, despite being the head of the state, was not allowed to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration and the inauguration of the new Parliament building because of being an Adivasi.

He alleged that not only had Modi handed over the country’s wealth and assets to his billionaire friends, he had also waived off their Rs 16 lakh crore loans, which was enough to waive off farmers’ debt for 25 years or run the MGNREGA scheme for 24 years.

He said while Modi had created a select few super billionaires, the Congress would create crores of “lakhpatis” by distributing the country’s wealth among them.

