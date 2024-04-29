Modify campaign song: EC to AAP

New Delhi, April 28
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to modify the content of its election campaign song as per the Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 and ECI guidelines and resubmit after modification, for the certification.
"The phrase 'jail ke jawaab mein hum vote denge' showing an aggressive mob holding the photo of Arvind Kejriwal showing him behind bars, casts aspersions on the judiciary. Further, the said phrase appears several times in the advertisement which contravenes the provisions of EC Guidelines and Rule 6(1)(g) of Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994," said ECI.
The action by the poll body came even as AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi alleged earlier in the day that the EC was banning the song.
"The same Election Commission ignores the violation of the MCC done everyday by the BJP," she claimed.
"The ECI does not object when the ED, CBI, and other cases on political leaders are shut as soon as they join the BJP, but when we mention that in our campaign song, the ECI objects to it. The ECI says that if you talk about dictatorship, this is a criticism of the ruling party. This means that ECI also believes that the BJP is a dictatorship government," she further alleged.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...
Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...