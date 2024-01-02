Political rumours abound; what actually is happening in Bihar

Tribune Web Desk

Soon after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was reappointed the JD-U chief, his deputy, RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, cancelled his official Australia tour that was to begin from January 6, according to reports emanating from Bihar. The reason was said to be the “political uncertainty” in the state following the removal of Lalan Singh as JD-U chief.

On Sunday, a meeting between Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and RJD president Lalu Prasad further added fuel to the fire.

According to Chaudhary (who is also from RJD), he was only calling on Lalu Prasad to pay respects and exchange greetings on the eve of the New Year.

Observers, however, are reading these political developments as reiteration of the buzz surrounding growing “differences and mistrust” between the two main allies of ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’—the Janata Dal-United and Rashtriya Janata Dal—in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar—Bihar’s longest serving chief minister and founder member of the JD-U—last week reiterated his status as its sole ‘karta dharta’, eliminating the possibilities of multiple power centres and groupism amid the buzz of a “split” being engineered in his party to benefit the RJD.

He replaced Lalan Singh, who is said to be close to Lalu Prasad.

BJP watching closely

Quite naturally, the BJP—Nitish Kumar’s friend-turned-foe-turned-friend-turned foe—is watching the developments with great interest.

Senior Bihar leaders like Giriraj Singh, who have been regularly putting the ruling alliance into the dock over issues, are now calling “game over” for Nitish Kumar. As per Giriraj Singh and state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary, the Mahagathbandhan government can fall any time because of internal contradictions.

Though saffron leaders say that another tie-up with Nitish Kumar is not possible as the BJP is in a position to get a majority on its own, they add that if Nitish Kumar shows any interest this time, it will be at their terms and conditions.

In other words, Nitish Kumar cannot stake claim to the chief minister’s office, this time.

What is RJD thinking

According to reports, Lalan Singh had proposed to Nitish Kumar to make Tejashwi Yadav the CM. After Nitish Kumar shot down the idea, several JD-U MLAs also held a secret meeting in Patna.

Nitish had already announced that Tejashwi would lead the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the next election.

As per sources, the RJD needs the support of just eight to 10 JD-U MLAs to overthrow Nitish.

The majority mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is 122.

The RJD at present has 79 MLAs. It also has the support of 19 Congress MLAs and 16 MLAs of Left parties.

The JD-U has 45 MLAs and the BJP 78.

RJD, Congress and Left parties together have 114 MLAs, just eight short of a simple majority.

While Tejashwi Yadav has rubbished speculation regarding any differences between partners, the internal turmoil in JD-U provided fresh fodder to rumour mills.

According to reports, Tejashwi did not share dais with Nitish on four occasions in December.

Sources add that ambitions apart, the RJD is also unhappy over the way Nitish “embarrassed” his deputy with direct and indirect reference to ‘misrule’ during its government.

What is happening in JD-U

Nitish, too, is said to be unhappy with Lalu Prasad for not proposing his name for the key role at a recent INDIA bloc meeting.

Sources add that Lalu Yadav is close to the Congress and Left parties and will back whosoever finds support from them.

Though Nitish had already announced that Tejashwi would be CM after him, the RJD apparently doubts his intention to step down.

While for Tejashwi Yadav this may be one good chance to become the CM, Nitish also knows that he is of political importance and relevance till he is the CM.

It will be interesting to see whether Nitish Kumar will again switch sides to the NDA or continue with Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

