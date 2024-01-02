 Political rumours abound; what actually is happening in Bihar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Political rumours abound; what actually is happening in Bihar

Political rumours abound; what actually is happening in Bihar

The ouster of Lalan Singh has further escalated buzz about “differences and mistrust” between two main ‘Mahagathbandhan’ allies—JD-U and RJD

Political rumours abound; what actually is happening in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, January 2

Soon after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was reappointed the JD-U chief, his deputy, RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, cancelled his official Australia tour that was to begin from January 6, according to reports emanating from Bihar. The reason was said to be the “political uncertainty” in the state following the removal of Lalan Singh as JD-U chief.

On Sunday, a meeting between Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and RJD president Lalu Prasad further added fuel to the fire. 

According to Chaudhary (who is also from RJD), he was only calling on Lalu Prasad to pay respects and exchange greetings on the eve of the New Year. 

Observers, however, are reading these political developments as reiteration of the buzz surrounding growing “differences and mistrust” between the two main allies of ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’—the Janata Dal-United and Rashtriya Janata Dal—in Bihar. 

Nitish Kumar—Bihar’s longest serving chief minister and founder member of the JD-U—last week reiterated his status as its sole ‘karta dharta’, eliminating the possibilities of multiple power centres and groupism amid the buzz of a “split” being engineered in his party to benefit the RJD.

He replaced Lalan Singh, who is said to be close to Lalu Prasad.

BJP watching closely

Quite naturally, the BJP—Nitish Kumar’s friend-turned-foe-turned-friend-turned foe—is watching the developments with great interest.

Senior Bihar leaders like Giriraj Singh, who have been regularly putting the ruling alliance into the dock over issues, are now calling “game over” for Nitish Kumar. As per Giriraj Singh and state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary, the Mahagathbandhan government can fall any time because of internal contradictions.

Though saffron leaders say that another tie-up with Nitish Kumar is not possible as the BJP is in a position to get a majority on its own, they add that if Nitish Kumar shows any interest this time, it will be at their terms and conditions.

In other words, Nitish Kumar cannot stake claim to the chief minister’s office, this time.    

What is RJD thinking

According to reports, Lalan Singh had proposed to Nitish Kumar to make Tejashwi Yadav the CM. After Nitish Kumar shot down the idea, several JD-U MLAs also held a secret meeting in Patna.

Nitish had already announced that Tejashwi would lead the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the next election.

As per sources, the RJD needs the support of just eight to 10 JD-U MLAs to overthrow Nitish.

The majority mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is 122.

The RJD at present has 79 MLAs. It also has the support of 19 Congress MLAs and 16 MLAs of Left parties.

The JD-U has 45 MLAs and the BJP 78.

RJD, Congress and Left parties together have 114 MLAs, just eight short of a simple majority.

While Tejashwi Yadav has rubbished speculation regarding any differences between partners, the internal turmoil in JD-U provided fresh fodder to rumour mills.

According to reports, Tejashwi did not share dais with Nitish on four occasions in December. 

Sources add that ambitions apart, the RJD is also unhappy over the way Nitish “embarrassed” his deputy with direct and indirect reference to ‘misrule’ during its government.

What is happening in JD-U

Nitish, too, is said to be unhappy with Lalu Prasad for not proposing his name for the key role at a recent INDIA bloc meeting. 

Sources add that Lalu Yadav is close to the Congress and Left parties and will back whosoever finds support from them.

Though Nitish had already announced that Tejashwi would be CM after him, the RJD apparently doubts his intention to step down.

While for Tejashwi Yadav this may be one good chance to become the CM, Nitish also knows that he is of political importance and relevance till he is the CM.  

It will be interesting to see whether Nitish Kumar will again switch sides to the NDA or continue with Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Bihar #Nitish Kumar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying

2
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

4
Business

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

5
World

Aimed at cutting migration, tougher international student visa norms come into force in UK

6
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

7
Sports

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

8
India

Trucker drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

9
India

CJI Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Article 370 verdict

10
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying

Petrol pumps may run dry following the truckers’ strike

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many peo...

Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement

Trucker drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

According to transporters, it was a spontaneous agitation st...

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal DGP, posted as principal Secretary Ayush

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

To usher in new year, devotees make beeline for Golden Temple

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

L-G okays pay hike for asst prosecutors

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

17 swine flu cases reported so far

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala