Pushing for justice: MEA on death of Indian students in US

New Delhi, April 12

The government has stepped up student outreach in the US to guide and reassure Indian and Indian-origin students following the death of at least 10 students due to multi-causal reasons, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said here on Friday.

“Since January, there have been 10-odd Indian students who have passed away. One was a case of homicide which was registered against a vagrant person. This was the most unfortunate case. Then, there was a case in which the victim was shot at. So, these are the two cases which are being investigated from the point of view of law and order. We are pushing very hard to ensure justice is served,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal here on Friday.

“Our consulates are in regular touch. Once the investigations are over, we will know why they died. All possible help is being extended and we have students interacting with the consulates, which are also providing guidance. If they face any difficulty, the doors of our embassy and consulate are open for them,” assured Jaiswal. In the latest incident, the body of 25-year-old Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who was missing since last month, was recovered in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

In the US, there are nearly 2,75,000 Indian-origin students and account for 25 per cent of the total foreign students and bring in $9 billion per year in terms of fees and expenses, according to the Open Doors Report.

Last month too, the MEA had assured Indian students in the US that the Indian embassy and all its consulates were ready to offer all assistance.

