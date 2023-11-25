Rain, drop in night temperature expected in northwest India during next two days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

After a dry spell, the weather in the region is in for a change. With the met office forecasting light rainfall over some places along with a drop in night temperature at many places during the next couple of days.

“Light rainfall at isolated places likely over the western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India during November 26-28 and thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 27,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said.

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India, the bulletin added.

The weather developments have been attributed to a fresh western disturbance approaching northwest India as an upper-level trough extending up to east-central Arabian Sea off the Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts during November 25-25.

Another western disturbance, though feeble, is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from November 30, according to the IMD.

Over the past 24 hours, the night temperatures in the region have largely hovered around normal, with only a minor departure at some places. In Punjab, Amritsar has been the coldest at 8.4 degree Celsius while in Haryana, Hisar has been the coldest at 9.6 degree Celsius.