 Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate on the timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 30

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate on the timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While hearing Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s April 9 verdict upholding his arrest by the ED, a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta posed five questions to Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the probe agency, raised by the Delhi Chief Minister in his rejoinder affidavit.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the probe agency in the money laundering case. The HC had on April 9 dismissed Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the ED, saying there was no violation of law as there was “enough material” that justified his arrest. On Saturday, Kejriwal had told the SC his arrest by the ED in the case was a classic case of a ruling party misusing probe agencies to crush its biggest political opponent — AAP and its leaders — even as the ED described him as “the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi excise scam”. On behalf of Kenjriwal, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserted no trace of proceeds of crime had been found and there was no proof of his direct involvement. “Possession of even unaccounted property acquired by legal means will not constitute proceeds of crime,” he submitted.

Noting that life and liberty were exceedingly important, the Bench asked Raju to come prepared with answers to the five queries, including the one on the timing of the arrest and the gap between initiation of proceedings against him and his arrest. After hearing Singhvi’s arguments that termed Kejriwal’s arrest illegal, the SC sought to know if without there being adjudicatory proceeding, could the ED initiate criminal proceedings on account of the top court’s rulings in ‘Pankaj Bansal versus Union of India’ and ‘Vijay Madanlal versus Union of India’ cases.

“There are no proceedings of attachment in this case so far, and if there are, then show us how the petitioner is involved,” the Bench said.

In Madanlal’s case, the top court had upheld the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but that verdict is under review, while in Bansal’s case, it ruled the ED must supply in writing the grounds of arrest to PMLA accused.Noting that in co-accused Manish Sisodia’s case there were findings in favour and against, the Bench asked the probe agency to explain “where does the Kejriwal case lie?” It also asked the ASG to address it on the argument that the threshold of Section 19 of PMLA, which put onus on the prosecution and not on accused, is fairly high and thus asking for regular bail does not happen as they are confronted with Section 45 and onus shifts on them.

“So how do we interpret it? Do we make the threshold much higher and ensure that the standard is the same to find the person who is guilty?” it said. Section 19 of the PMLA empowers authorised ED officials to arrest a person based on the material in their possession, providing a reasonable basis to suspect that the individual concerned has committed an offence punishable under the Act.

Section 45 says an accused can’t be released on bail unless the public prosecutor has been given an opportunity to oppose the bail plea and if the public prosecutor opposes the bail application, the court can grant him bail only if it’s satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that he is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

Why ahead of general election?

Life and liberty are exceedingly important. You can’t deny that… Question is with regard to timing of arrest… soon before General Election. — SC

Probe agency’s reply sought on May 3

  • Explain long gap between initiation of proceedings in the case and action of arrest
  • In Sisodia case, there were findings in favour & against, where does Kejriwal case lie?
  • No proceedings of attachment in this case; if there are, show how petitioner is involved?
  • Sans adjudicatory proceedings, can ED initiate criminal proceedings based on PMLA judgments?

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate #Lok Sabha #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

4
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

5
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

6
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

9
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

10
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Top News

SC asks ED to explain timing of Kejri’s arrest

Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

JD(S) suspends Prajwal over sexual abuse row

JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row

BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...

Congress fields Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Kangra, Raizada Hamirpur

Congress fields Raj Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Sharma Kangra, Satpal Raizada Hamirpur


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

PSEB Class VIII results: Gurleen Kaur bags second rank in Punjab

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon reaches out to Muslims, says BJP for inclusive development

Manish Tewari promises to make Chandigarh more greener, cleaner

Kirron Kher did not fulfill her promises: AAP

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

BJP: Congress a ‘sinking ship’

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

People fed up with traditional parties: Ashok Parashar Pappi

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement