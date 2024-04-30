Several airports get bomb threats via emails, all turn out to be hoax

PTI

Panaji/Kolkata/Jaipur, April 29

Several airports across the country received bomb threats via emails, but all were found to be hoax. The threat was sent to the Goa, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chandigarh and Srinagar airports.

The Dabolim airport in Goa received a bomb threat on Monday morning, but a search by security agencies found nothing suspicious, officials said. Dabolim Airport Director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said they received the threat in an email in the morning and all security measures were taken.

“No sooner did we receive the email, we alerted all security agencies and checking was done. We have found nothing. Our operations have not been impacted, they are smooth,” Rao said. He said an investigation would be done to know about the sender’s identity.

Authorities at the Kolkata airport also received a bomb threat by email on Monday. Three days ago a similar communication had triggered a frantic search across the facility, officials said. However, the mail, which threatened to blow up the airport, turned out to be a hoax, they said.

In Jaipur, the international airport authorities on Monday received a threat on its official email ID, warning that bombs will be planted at the airport as well as on three airlines. & IANS

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar