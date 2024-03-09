Strongly taken up with Russia early discharge of enlisted Indians: MEA

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 8

Amid reports of Indian youngsters being duped into fighting for the Russian army, South Block on Friday said it had strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for their early discharge, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

“We once again appeal to Indian nationals not to be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal when asked about the death of two Indians on the battlefield along border with Ukraine and videos sent by seven youngsters from Haryana and Punjab seeking help from the Indian Government for their discharge from the Russian army.

Jaiswal also said India remained committed to ensuring early release of the Indian nationals serving as support staff to the Russian army. “We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and their eventual return home,” he said. The MEA spokesperson also reiterated strong action being taken by other government agencies against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited the Indians on false pretexts and promises.

“The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents,” said Jaiswal.

Indian national Mohammed Asfan from Hyderabad, who was duped into joining Russia’s war against Ukraine, was recently killed on the battlefield. Also, another Indian, who had worked as support staff to the Russian army, died several days ago. The MEA spokesperson said India was trying to bring back their mortal remains. Around 20 persons had contacted the Indian Government and it was doing its best to locate them. However, the exact number of Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army was not yet known.

