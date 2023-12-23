 Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra Government’s curative petition on January 24 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra Government’s curative petition on January 24

Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra Government’s curative petition on January 24

Curative petition is the last legal option available to a litigant

Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra Government’s curative petition on January 24

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 23

The Supreme Court will take up on January 24 next year the Maharashtra Government’s curative petition challenging its verdict declaring unconstitutional a law providing for reservation in public employment and education to the Maratha community.

The top court had on May 5, 2021, quashed the reservations for the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions on the ground that it breached the 50% reservation ceiling without any valid grounds.

On April 11 this year, the top court had dismissed the Maharashtra Government’s petition seeking review of the 2021 verdict.

Now, the state government has filed a curative petition which is known as the last legal option available to a litigant.

There is no provision for curative petitions in the Constitution. A judicially devised mechanism in Rupa Ashok Hurra versus Ashok Hurra (2002) by the Supreme Court—curative petitions are considered to be the last hope for a litigant to get justice. 

Generally, a curative petition is not taken up in open court and is heard by circulation among the members of the Bench. However, in exceptional cases, the top court can grant an open court hearing.

In its May 5, 2021 verdict, the Supreme Court had declared unconstitutional the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 that gave reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education, saying it breached the 50% ceiling fixed by a nine-judge Constitution Bench in the Mandal case.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan (Since retired) had held that there were no extraordinary circumstances to give reservation to the Maratha community beyond the 50% ceiling prescribed in the Indra Sawhney versus Union of India, popularly known as Mandal case.

Noting that “The Marathas are dominant forward class and are in the main stream of National life,” the Bench held that “there is no case of extraordinary situation for exceeding the ceiling limit of 50% for grant of reservation to Maratha over and above 50% ceiling of reservation.”

Neither the Gaikwad Commission report nor the judgment of the Bombay High Court made out an extraordinary situation in the case of Marathas so as to exceed the ceiling of 50%, it had noted.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kapurthala judicial officer suspended

2
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

3
Himachal

Snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches in next 48 hours

4
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

5
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

6
Amritsar

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

7
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress may face split over AAP pact

9
Diaspora

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

10
J & K

Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Israel-affiliated merchant ship hit by unmanned aerial vehicle off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

Fire on the ship 'extinguished' without crew casualties, say...

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

AIG Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating officer...

J-K government announces compensation and jobs to kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch

Death of 3 civilians: J-K Government announces compensation, jobs to kin; Army to cooperate in probe

Authorities suspend mobile Internet services in Poonch and R...

Major rejig in Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls; Priyanka removed as UP in-charge, Pilot gets key role in Chhattisgarh

Major rejig in Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls; Priyanka removed as UP in-charge, Pilot gets key role in Chhattisgarh

Appointments come two days after a meeting of the Congress W...

ED arrests interim CEO of vivo-India, two other executives in money-laundering case

ED arrests interim CEO of vivo-India, two other executives in money-laundering case

The action is seen as part of government’s effort to tighten...


Cities

View All

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Looking back 2023: Shooters, hockey players shine but sports infra lacking in district

Police solve snatching case, three arrested

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Amit Shah

Appoint new Chandigarh Adviser, Banwarilal Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Chandigarh: Cops detain Congress men protesting Amit Shah’s visit

Bizman accused of cheating Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher denied anticipatory bail

As air in Delhi reaches ‘severe’ category, various curbs become effective in national capital

As air in Delhi reaches ‘severe’ category, various curbs become effective in national capital

Supply of ‘fake’ drugs in Delhi government hospitals: L-G Saxena recommends CBI inquiry; AAP demands action against officials

Opinion of Solicitor General to Centre exempted under RTI: Delhi High Court

Air India’s 1st wide-body A350-900 aircraft lands in Delhi

Taxi driver shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Haryana's Manesar

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Modern Food Street hub to come up in Jalandhar

Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala judicial officer suspended

60-yr-old Hoshiarpur woman dies of Covid

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Punjabi University reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

High Court directs DGP (Prisons) to submit affidavit on ‘selfie’ by Patiala jail inmate

PUTA boycotts exams : Pending salaries will be released soon, says Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Leaders seek relief for Patiala villages affected by late blight attack