Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 27

Top officials of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principal secretary PK Mishra conducted an on spot review of rescue efforts at the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi and assured trapped workers and their families of early extrication.

The workers have been trapped inside an under construction highway tunnel since November 12 early hours.

Mishra and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla took a graphic presentation of the situation and assessed geological challenges at hand with the help of mapping.

Mishra took stock of manual efforts to remove the broken parts of the auger drilling machine and spoke to the workers involved in the task.

Mishra also spoke to Gabbar Singh who is one of the trapped workers and boosted the morale of those stuck inside.

He met the families of the workers and assured them that all our multi-pronged efforts were underway to take out the workers safely and the extrication would be done soon.

Among the workers involved in removing damaged remnants of the auger machine, who Mishra spoke to, were Tinku Dubey, Amit, Shashi Kanth, Jharu Ram, Radhe Raman Dubey, Om Prakash and ND Ahmed.

These rescuers are working to cut the blade and shaft of the now damaged auger machine and are involved in a high risk operation.

The principal secretary to the PM passed special instructions to ensure high quality food for trapped workers.

