11 injured as gas cylinder explodes at hospital in JK’s Anantnag

Srinagar, March 1
At least 11 people, mostly women, were injured on Tuesday in a gas cylinder explosion at a maternity hospital in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The cylinder exploded near a counter of the maternity and child care hospital at Sherbagh, the officials said.
