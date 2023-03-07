2 militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, March 7
Two militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and some ammunition was recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.
“Security forces arrested two terrorist associates of LeT (TRF) at Kunzer Baramulla,” a police official said.
The Resistance Front or the TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The official said some ammunition along with indiscriminating material was recovered from their possession.
A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, he added.
