Awami Ittehad Party fields jailed leader from Baramulla

Srinagar, April 29

The Awami Ittehad Party on Monday fielded its jailed leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid, from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

The office-bearers of the party filed the nomination papers on behalf of Rashid before the returning officer for the constituency, which is going to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The 56-year-old former MLA from Handwara was arrested in 2019 and charged by the NIA under various sections of the UAPA, making him the first mainstream politician to be booked under the anti-terror law.

