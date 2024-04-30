Awami Ittehad Party fields jailed leader from Baramulla

Srinagar, April 29
The Awami Ittehad Party on Monday fielded its jailed leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid, from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir.
The office-bearers of the party filed the nomination papers on behalf of Rashid before the returning officer for the constituency, which is going to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
The 56-year-old former MLA from Handwara was arrested in 2019 and charged by the NIA under various sections of the UAPA, making him the first mainstream politician to be booked under the anti-terror law.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...