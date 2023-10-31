Cop shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Baramulla; third such attack in as many days in Kashmir Valley

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 31

A senior policeman was killed by terrorists on Tuesday in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district as the region saw an uptick in violence.

The policeman lost his life in a terrorist attack that took place in the Wailoo-Kralpora area of Baramulla, a police officer told The Tribune.

This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir Valley.

While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district on Monday.

“The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture,” a police spokesman said.

The victim, identified as HC Ghulam Muhammad Dar, a resident of Wailoo-Kralpora in Baramulla, was targeted by terrorists at his residence.

After he was shot, Dar was rushed to Sub-District Hospital at Tangmarg for urgent medical treatment.

“His health condition was critical and he succumbed to injuries,” police said.

Dar was serving as Reader to Deputy Superintendent Srinagar at District Police Lines in Srinagar.

The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced in the region due to acts of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been sealed by security forces to nab the attackers.

On Sunday, a police officer Masroor Ahmad was fired and critically injured by terrorists at Eidgah locality of Srinagar. He was operated upon and is recovering from the grievous wounds.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar