Doda area ‘uninhabitable’, victims of land subsidence seek admn’s help

Rendered homeless, affected families want land allotted for constructing houses

Several houses were damaged in Nai Basti area on February 4.



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 23

Residents in Nai Basti area of Thathri in Doda district, who fled after their houses developed cracks in the first week of February, have demanded land for construction of houses from the government as a report of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has stated the affected area is not habitable anymore. The GSI mentioned in its report submitted to the administration that people should not be allowed to live in the affected area. The report has suggested a slew of measures to stop further damage in the mountainous region.

According to the report, the affected area received 27.8 mm of rainfall on January 31, the day before the incident. There was 201.2 mm rainfall from January 20 to January 31 which might have saturated the slope-forming material to a significant extent, claims the report, a copy of which is with The Tribune. It also blamed the poor drainage arrangements.

GSI report

  • The GSI submitted a report to the government, stating people should not be allowed to live in the affected area.
  • It stated heavy rain might have saturated the slope forming material to a significant extent, causing land subsidence.
  • It also blamed poor drainage besides increasing urban settlement on the slopes over the period of two decades.

Meanwhile, the victims are still waiting for compensation as their files have been forwarded to the State Disaster Response Fund. Even if they get compensation, it will not be more than Rs 1.30 lakh, said an official seeking anonymity.

Around 20 families of 119 people were left homeless. While most of the families are living on rent in different areas of Thathri tehsil where Nai Basti is also located, some have shifted to their relatives’ houses for the time being. The rent for the poor families was arranged by NGOs and religious organisations.

Abdul Farooq, who drives a school bus, said the victims had demanded land from the administration. Farooq has five members in his family, including three children. He had constructed his house in Nai Basti in 2009. Now, he is living on rent.

Abdul Majid Butt, president of the Jamia Masjid Committee, Thathri, said Rs 60,000 were arranged for the rent of 12 families who had no source of income.

The GSI report also talked about the changes in the area over decades. “The Google Earth images in 2003, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2022 have been studied to assess the changes in the area. It is clearly seen that in 2014 and 2016, there were small slope failures above the National Highway-244 (adjoining Nai Basti). It also shows the increasing urban settlement on the slopes over the period of two decades,” the report stated.

The report has recommended taking immediate measures for diverting the surface runoff away from the affected/active part of the slope.

“Retaining structure at the toe of the slope at road levelneeds to be provided with proper weep holes and drainage holes,” the report has recommended.

“Providing gabion structure at the river level is suggested to avoid the erosion of the left bank. It will ensure long-term safety of the NH-244,” it added.

