Interstate heroin smuggler held

Srinagar, November 25
The Samba police on Saturday arrested an interstate heroin smuggler carrying 600 grams of the illicit substance, valued at an estimated Rs 4 crore in the international market.
The apprehended individual, identified as Liaqat Ali, alias Lucky, from Kalichpur tehsil, Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Punjab, was intercepted at a checkpoint in Rajpura as he entered Samba district from Kathua, the police said. The operation was directed by SSP Benam Tosh.
A case has been registered at the Ghagwal police station under the NDPS Act, with investigations currently underway. Alongside the arrest, law enforcement seized the private vehicle used for smuggling and a mobile phone linked to the illicit operation. In a coordinated effort, a police team led by Inspector Rahul Mahajan and Rajpura police post officer Hardev Singh Slathia made the arrest.
