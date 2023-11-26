Interstate heroin smuggler held

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 25

The Samba police on Saturday arrested an interstate heroin smuggler carrying 600 grams of the illicit substance, valued at an estimated Rs 4 crore in the international market.

The apprehended individual, identified as Liaqat Ali, alias Lucky, from Kalichpur tehsil, Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Punjab, was intercepted at a checkpoint in Rajpura as he entered Samba district from Kathua, the police said. The operation was directed by SSP Benam Tosh.

A case has been registered at the Ghagwal police station under the NDPS Act, with investigations currently underway. Alongside the arrest, law enforcement seized the private vehicle used for smuggling and a mobile phone linked to the illicit operation. In a coordinated effort, a police team led by Inspector Rahul Mahajan and Rajpura police post officer Hardev Singh Slathia made the arrest.

#Gurdaspur #Kashmir #Srinagar