Minor hurt in landmine blast

Poonch: A 15-year-old boy was injured in a landmine blast while grazing his cattle along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Monday. Mohammad Shoaib was taken to a hospital for treatment. PTI
3,140 bunkers by March
Jammu: The administration has set a deadline of March 31 to complete all 3,140 bunkers along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said on Monday. The directions were issued by District Development Commissioner Vikas Kundal.
