NIA puts Rs 10L reward on TRF ultra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 15

Anti-terror federal probe agency NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to arrest of hardcore operative Basit Ahmed Dar of The Resistance Front (TRF), a frontal organisation of the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Thirty-five people, including 26 soldiers, have been killed in eight terror attacks in the twin districts since October 2021.

At a meeting, he, along with others officers, reviewed the anti-terror operations and functioning of the intelligence network.

In an official statement, the NIA said, “The reward has been announced in connection with a case (RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI) registered against Basit Ahmed Dar, a resident of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.”

The NIA has also assured that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

Meanwhile, in Poonch and Rajouri districts, police officers have been asked to step up efforts to eradicate terror networks. DIG (Rajouri-Poonch range) Mohd Haseeb Mughal chaired a meeting, convened to conduct a comprehensive review of the ongoing anti-terror operations and oversee the functioning of the intelligence network in the twin districts, a spokesperson said. The meeting was held at the District Police Lines, Rajouri, and attended by officers, including SSPs Amritpal Singh (Rajouri) and Vinay Sharma (Poonch).

Thirty-five people, including 26 soldiers, have been killed in eight terror attacks in the twin districts since October 2021. Internal security, terrorism, issues related to the upcoming Muharram, Independence Day, Buddha Amarnath Yatra, deployment of forces on the Jammu-Poonch highway and review of the Village Defence Guards were discussed during the meeting.

The officers briefed the meeting about their field intelligence grid, security deployments and steps being taken to eradicate terror networks in their respective areas. Mughal asked the officers to put in sincere efforts to eliminate the terror networks by adopting innovative intelligence collection and analysis mechanisms, besides strengthening human contacts.

