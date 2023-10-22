No traffic movement on Srinagar highway for repairs

Jammu, October 21
The traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway will remain suspended on Sunday for repairs in Ramban district, officials said while travellers complained of delays on several stretches including those damaged during recent rains.
According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, no vehicle would be allowed to travel on the strategic highway between Nashri and Banihal tunnels after 6 pm on Saturday. The restriction would continue till Sunday midnight, it said, adding the suspension of the traffic was imperative to undertake repair and restoration work at Dalwas, where the road stretch was reduced to a single lane following landslides triggered by heavy rains on October 16. “In view of poor surface condition and sinking of road, the NHAI has been directed by the government to undertake repair and restoration work, which will be carried out on Sunday,” an official said.
